"Their position is clear" - Agent reveals Arsenal's stance on squad player's future at club amid exit rumors

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has spoken about his future with the club, while his agent has also revealed the Gunners' stance on whether he will stay or leave.

There have been rumors about a January move back to Serie A, where he once played for Spezia. This is mostly due to the defender's inability to get regular playtime for the Gunners, who have a strong defensive duo in Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

In an interview with Polish tabloid Super Express, Kiwior mentioned his joy at the Emirates, while talking about the opportunities he has gotten at the highest level. The 23-year-old has made nine Premier League appearances and four UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

However, he also said that he would "like to play more." He said (via Team Talk):

“I would definitely like to play more, but I don’t feel like I lack experience. It’s definitely nice and I’m glad there’s interest in me. But I focus on what is now. Besides, there have been no talks with me yet.”

Kiwior's agent Pawel Zimonczyk has also spoken on the issue, revealing the north London club's plan around the defender's future. Speaking to TVP Sport, Zimonczyk said (via Team Talk):

“Kuba is an Arsenal player, he has a valid contract and, according to all our information, he is a ‘player for years’. We have specific inquiries about Kuba from many clubs, but everything is decided by Arsenal and their position is clear: Kuba stays.”

Signed until 2028, Kiwior has so far played 24 games for the Gunners. Recent reports (via Team Talk) have also suggested that if he were to consider a Serie A return, AC Milan and Juventus would be his preferred destinations.

Milan have shown strong interest in signing Arsenal defender Kiwior

AC Milan are reportedly not giving up on Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, with the Italiant giants currently dealing with an injury crisis in their backline. Despite the Gunners saying the 23-year-old is not for sale, Milan are still interested, according to a report from Sport Witness (via Just Arsenal).

Kiwior hasn't had much luck getting regular playtime, as he is low on the pecking order of center-backs at the clubs, and he would potentially be open to a move. Milan are reportedly prepared to wait and retain their interest in the hopes that the north London club will succumb and agree to a loan deal later in the transfer window.

The Gunners, however, need their squad depth as they enter the second half of the season.They are currently fighting for the Premier League title and are still in the UEFA Champions League, and they will need all hands on deck to win a trophy.