“Their style would suit him” – Kleberson urges Youri Tielemans to snub ‘risky’ Manchester United transfer in favour of ideal switch

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has urged Leicester City's Youri Tielemans to snub Ralf Rangnick's side in favour of a move to Chelsea.

Tielemans, 24, has excelled for the Foxes since arriving from AS Monaco in 2019 for £40 million. However, his contract with Brendan Rodgers' side expires in 18 months, and he is looking to depart this summer.

The Belgian midfielder has been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool, with both teams impressed with his recent performances at Leicester.

Tielemans will 100% not extend the contract. Leicester manager Rodgers: “Tielemans? You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next 6 years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave”Tielemans will 100% not extend the contract. Leicester manager Rodgers: “Tielemans? You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next 6 years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave” 🔵 #LCFC @ChrisWheatley_ Tielemans will 100% not extend the contract. https://t.co/8bzvpyJLgr

However, Kleberson has urged Tielemans to ignore interest from both United and Liverpool and sign for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. The Brazilian told Paddy Power (via Express) in this regard:

“I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball."

Liverpool's emphasis is on pressing high, with perhaps their biggest attribute being their energy in counter-attacks. Manchester United, meanwhile, are adapting to a new style of play under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. They are expected to appoint a permanent manager this summer.

Is Kleberson correct in urging Tielemans to reject Manchester United?

Tielemans has impressed at the King Power Stadium this season.

Manchester United fans may feel somewhat aggrieved by their former player urging a potential transfer target to reject the team's advances. However, the Red Devils' current woes cannot be disputed. Any player would have reservations about joining a Premier League club enveloped in drama.

As for Liverpool, they're playing some impressive football, with Klopp transforming the side and putting the finishing touches that started way back in 2015. His transfer dealings have been astute. They are an enticing proposition. However, Kleberson's analysis has merit, given Klopp's emphasis on pressing rather than Tuchel's approach of possession-based football.

That is not to say the Anfield outfit do not play attractive football. Any potential target would perhaps feel the Reds have the credentials to push on and become a dominant force in Europe and the Premier League.

The same cannot be said for Manchester United, though, who seem to be turning a corner only for a new headline to tarnish any sign of a turnaround. Rangnick has had his hands full managing a squad of big-name players.

However, the Red Devils are expected to see many departures this summer, with the future of Paul Pogba under intense speculation. Tielemans could feel he can fill the void left by the Frenchman if he leaves.

