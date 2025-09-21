"Them starting is a sackable offence", "Can't ever see a matchday squad again" - Fans slam Arteta for using Arsenal duo in Manchester City draw

Arsenal fans on X have criticized Mikel Arteta for starting Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 21.
The Cityzens broke the deadlock in the ninth minute against the run of play, following a rapid counter-attack, which was well-finished by Erling Haaland. Merino was then caught in possession minutes later. Fortunately for the Gunners, David Raya made a decent save to deny Tijjani Reijnders.
Arsenal dominated in the second half and pushed for an equalizer. They were rewarded in the third minute of stoppage time after Eberechi Eze delivered a brilliant cross over Manchester City's defense. Gabriel Martinelli controlled the ball well before chipping Gianluigi Donnarumma to secure a point for his side.
Arteta made the bold decision to start Merino and Trossard over the in-form and more creative Eze. Merino struggled to make an impact in midfield and was subbed off at half-time for Eze. Meanwhile, Trossard created zero chances, landed zero shots on target from two attempts, and delivered zero accurate crosses from an attempted three.
One Arsenal fan slammed Arteta:
"Trossard and Merino starting today is a sackable offence.... rubbish!"
Another fan tweeted:
"Trossard can never start for this club again. He’s been wack on the pitch but the fact that he put himself into a scenario where they could have sent him off for simply falling for what Bernardo Silva wanted him to do. You’re 30years old not 18years that is simply unacceptable."
One fan blasted Trossard and Merino:
"Merino and Trossard can’t ever see a match day squad again. Woeful footballers"
Other fans reacted below:
How did Arsenal fare during their 1-1 draw against Manchester City?
Arsenal salvaged a last-minute leveler to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash. However, both sides dropped points as a result and are currently five points behind league leaders Liverpool, with 10 points each from five games.
The Gunners dominated possession with 67 percent of the ball, completing 515 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. In comparison, City had 33 percent possession and completed 224 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent.
Both sides struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with Arsenal landing 12 shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 0.96). Meanwhile, Manchester City mustered five shots in total, with three on target (xG of 0.89).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 21, at 11:30 PM IST. They are subject to change.