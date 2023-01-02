“Then you can look at them and say they would have the depth” – Tony Pulis insists Arsenal need 3 more signings to compete with Man City despite lead 

Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis reckons Arsenal need more squad depth to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Gunners are atop the standings after 16 games, seven points ahead of the second-placed Cityzens. They have lost just one league game this season and drawn one. Mikel Arteta has certainly done brilliantly at the Emirates and has been ably backed by the owners too.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Pulis credited Arsenal for the same but also added that they need at least three top signings to compete with Manchester City. He said:

"You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the directors and the owners. He (Arteta) was under a lot of pressure for a lot of time. There were a lot of questions asked of him, and he certainly answered them. The team he has put together, the way they play they have strength, pace, power and a lot of quality as well."

Pulis added:

"I think they need three more players, three top-quality players within the group. Then you can look at them and say they would have the depth to compete with Manchester City."

Pulis also showered praise on Arsenal's squad and said that he expects them to do well in cup competitions too. He said:

"At the moment, they are the best team in the league, and they deserve to be the best team in the league with the way they are playing. Sir Alex used to say the season doesn’t really get going until March. Let’s see what the league is like then."

He added:

"I honestly think they look such a positive group, such a well-balanced and together group; every game they go out and play, they will want to win. So it wouldn’t surprise me if they do well in the cups as well."

Who do Arsenal play next?

The Gunners pulled off a brilliant 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their away Premier League clash on Saturday (December 31).

They will now host Newcastle United on Tuesday (January 3) before facing Oxford United away in the third round of the FA Cup six days later.

Arsenal will then face arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on January 15 before hosting holders Manchester United on January 22.

