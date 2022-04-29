"Then you have chances" - Jofre Mateu explains what Villarreal must do to stage a comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final (Exclusive)

Jofre Mateu has suggested that in order to mount a comeback against Liverpool, Villarreal needs to be confident and overcome the pressure exerted by Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds will be traveling to Spain on Tuesday and already have one foot in the final of this year's Champions League, courtesy of a 2-0 win at Anfield this week.

An own goal from Pervis Estupinan in the 53rd minute and a strike from Sadio Mane secured the victory for the Merseyside team in the first leg. While many feel it should guarantee them a place in the final, we have seen teams produce incredible comebacks after trailing in the first leg.

When asked during a recent media interaction about what Villarreal must do in order to stage a fightback, Mateu suggested that there should be a big difference in the mentality of the team and their capability to progress the ball.

The former Barcelona midfielder further stated that Emery's men will need to overcome the pressure exerted by the visitors if they're to create some chances.

"The big difference should be the mentality and the capability to progress with the ball, avoiding the huge and high pressure from Liverpool. It's something very difficult, you must be a huge team, very confident and with a lot of quality because they press a lot with huge power and speed, if you win the first pressure, then you have chances."

"I guess it's more about some mistakes from Liverpool than Villarreal's capability. Villarreal has the capability to do it with Albiol and Pau Torres from the back and Parejo there with his tempo and ball possession. You need to be at the top of your ball possession and progression, then when you avoid this pressure, you have chances to run with Chukwuezee, Danjuma."

"But again, Van Dijk is correcting everything, so it's more about Liverpool not being in their first day than Villarreal being perfect but why not? If you win this pressure and put some speed in the back because the wings in Liverpool are very offensive, there's some chances there, why not?" said Mateu.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his players about the tricky fixture awaiting them in the second leg

Klopp has already warned his players after their win in the first leg about the atmosphere awaiting them in the reverse fixture.

The German tactician suggested that there is still work to do for his team and that 2-0 is still a dangerous scoreline.

He also commented that Villarreal will make life tough for the visitors and Liverpool will have to fight with all they have in order to reach the Champions League final.

“We know we go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us. It will be different to tonight. These players, this coach, they will fight for it with all they have. And what I like is that we also fight with it with all we have," said Klopp.

Given Villarreal's impressive run in the competition, Klopp is right when it comes to his assessment of Emery and his team.

