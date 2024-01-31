“Then we found our top solution” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on failing to sign Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shed light on the failed pursuit of midfielders Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

While, Bellingham, 20, joined Real Madrid on a reported €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Caicedo and Lavia joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton, respectively for reported fees of £115 million and £58 million.

The Premier League leaders made bids of £111 million (as per Liverpool World) and £45 million for Lavia (as per Guardian). The Reds reportedly reached an agreement with Brighton for Caicedo, but the player wanted to join the Blues, while there was no bid made for Bellingham.

Six months later, Klopp has little regrets over missing out on the trio, with Caicedo and Lavia struggling at Stamford Bridge. Ahead of their Premier League meeting at Anfield on Wednesday (January 31), the German said (as per Liverpool World):

"We were interested in Bellingham, realised it would not happen and we thought we could maybe do Caicedo so went in, (but) he had an emotional agreement already with Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Then Lavia had his own reasons - so we were there. Then we found our top solution."

Happy with his current options, Klopp added:

"We found Wataru (Endo), we already knew Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) could play the position and Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) was always on my radar. If one of the £100million (signings) had worked, there’s no chance to do another. That’s what I meant when I said we are so lucky. Everything in the ‘if not scenario’ worked out."

The Reds lead the standings with 48 points from 21 games, while the Blues are 17 points behind in ninth.

How did Liverpool fare against Chelsea in their first league meeting of the season?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool met Chelsea in their Premier League season opener in August at Stamford Bridge.

Luis Diaz provided the hosts a 13th-minute lead, but new Blues defender Axel Disasi nodded home the equaliser eight minutes before half-time to force a share of the spoils.

The draw marked their seventh straight stalemate across competitions (ignoring penalty shootout wins), a record between two top-flight clubs in English football. The last decisive result in the fixture was Chelsea's 1-0 win at Anfield in the league in March 2021.