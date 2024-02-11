"Then the game would be no fun" - Gabriel Magalhaes responds to critics calling out Arsenal's post-match celebration after win over Liverpool

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has defended his side's celebrations after their victory over Liverpool last Sunday (4 February). The Brazil international insists that celebrations are a part of football and there's no reason why the Gunners shouldn't express themselves.

The Gunners won 3-1 against the Merseysiders in their Premier League clash at the Emirates last weekend. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 14th minute for the north Londoners.

Gabriel inadvertently got on the wrong side of the scoresheet after a miscommunication between William Saliba and Arsenal keeper David Raya, leveling the scoreline before half-time.

However, goals from Gabriel Martinelli (67') and Leandro Trossard (90+2') in the second half secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's side.

The elated Spanish manager sprinted up and down the touchline after Trossard's strike, while Martin Odegaard took pictures of the club photographer as Arsenal erupted into celebrations.

Their actions were criticized by pundits, including Jamie Carragher, who urged Odegaard to go down the tunnel after the game. Gabriel, however, disagrees with their assessment.

The Brazilian center-back said in an interview with The Telegraph:

“Celebrations are part of football. If we didn’t have any celebrations, then the game would be no fun. When you win a game like that, it is only natural to celebrate. But the next day it’s back to focusing on West Ham.”

Magalhaes has played an important role for the Gunners this season, registering three goals and an assist in 31 appearances across all competitions.

"It surprised me" - Pundit praises Arsenal star who 'isn't appreciated enough'

Pundit Glenn Murray believes Leandro Trossard has not been given due credit for his form at Arsenal since his £27 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion last January.

The Belgian attacker has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season. Trossard has the third-highest goal contributions per minute played for the club, behind Robin Van Persie and Thierry Henry.

While discussing this impressive stat, Murray said on Premier League productions (via TBR Football):

“Yeah, Leandro is a class act and I think to be honest, I saw that stat and it surprised me, to be behind those two guys is special. He probably isn’t appreciated enough at the football club, with him on form, Martinelli on form, Arsenal will think internally that they can mount a charge."

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League table as they play out their ongoing encounter against West Ham United. They are 4-0 up at half-time courtesy of goals from William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Leandro Trossard.

It remains to be seen how the second half progresses.