“The right time to celebrate” - Jamie Carragher appears to take another sly dig at Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Jamie Carragher has aimed a cheeky jibe at Martin Odegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

The Gunners won 3-1 against the Merseysiders at the Emirates thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka (14'), Gabriel Martinelli (67'), and Leandro Trossard (90+2'). The encounter saw Gabriel Magalhaes get on the wrong side of the scoresheet for the north Londoners and Ibrahima Konate being sent off in the final minutes.

Their win over Liverpool has earned them a huge boost in the Premier League title race, with Arsenal just two points behind the league leaders. Gunners captain Odegaard was seen celebrating with the club's photographer after the match.

Carragher wasn't happy with the Norwegian midfielder's behavior after the game, hitting out at Odegaard on Sky Sports after the match. He said:

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points...You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel."

Odegaard responded to the pundit's comments and said:

"If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate? We will stay humble and focus on the next one, but… we were just happy."

Carragher has once again taken a shot at the Arsenal captain. The UEFA Champions League posted a picture of the Liverpool icon celebrating his side's iconic European triumph against AC Milan in Istanbul on X.

Carragher replied to the tweet:

"The right time to celebrate!"

Meanwhile, Odegaard has registered 29 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

"What’s this about?" - Rio Ferdinand hits out at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for celebrations after Liverpool win

Odegaard wasn't the only one criticized for his celebrations after the Liverpool win. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Mikel Arteta for his post-match celebrations.

The Spanish manager was seen racing up and down the touchline after Trossard's stoppage-time strike, which left Ferdinand unimpressed. The pundit said on his podcast Vibe with Five (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I thought Arsenal won the league the way your man was celebrating! Your manager’s doing laps [of the stadium]! Your manager has done his 10,000 steps today with them laps round the ground after they won! What’s this about?"

While Arsenal are only two points behind league leaders Liverpool, they are third in the standings, behind Manchester City on goal difference. The Cityzens have a game in hand over the Gunners and the Reds as well.

The north London side will next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, February 11.