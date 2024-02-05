"When are you allowed to celebrate?" - Arsenal star Martin Odegaard hits back at Carragher after Liverpool icon's criticism of post-match celebrations

Martin Odegaard has responded to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher after he criticized the Arsenal captain for his celebrations after his side's victory against the Merseysiders.

Carragher was left unimpressed by Odegaard's post-match antics after the Gunners beat Jurgen Klopp's Reds 3-1 on Sunday (February 4). The Norweigan was seen celebrating with the club's photographer in the aftermath of the game.

The Sky Sports pundit insisted the 25-year-old should have headed for the tunnel:

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points...You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel."

Odegaard defended his actions and explained that his team were just happy with their vital victory against Liverpool (via Fabrizio Romano):

"If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate? We will stay humble and focus on the next one, but… we were just happy."

Mikel Arteta's side's win was a crucial one as it took them to within two points of Klopp's men at the top of the Premier League. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring at the Emirates before Gabriel Magalhaes' bizarre own goal on the stroke of halftime.

However, the Gunners surged to victory in the second half courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. It was just the second league defeat of the season for Liverpool.

Jan Aage Fjortoft clashed with Carragher over Odegaard's celebrations after Arsenal's win vs Liverpool

Jamie Carragher drew the ire of the former Middlesbrough forward.

Carragher found himself in a war of words on social media with Norweigan former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft. The Norweigan took issue with the English pundit's criticism of Odegaard.

Fjortoft defended Odegaard and tagged the Gunners' club photographer in his post on X:

"Come on (Carragher) let Martin show his passion! Also on the pitch. Let him have this moment with his mates at (Arsenal) like @Stuart_PhotoAFC [club photographer]."

Carragher hit back by questioning the Norweigan's decision to tag the photographer:

"Jan it’s a joke about a Neil Warnock quote, FFS! I like the way you’ve tagged them all in including the camera man so you get the retweets & likes you want."

Fjortoft responded:

"Yes, Jamie! I tagged in the Arsenal- photographer Stuart MacFarlane, cause he has been at Arsenal since 1991. And he deserves all the praise - I guess that’s the same Arsenal- captain Martin Ø thought after their win."

Some have accused Carragher of hypocrisy given Liverpool manager Klopp's celebrations displayed this season. The German often heads for the Kop End at Anfield in victory and celebrates with a series of fist pumps.