"Then I wouldn't be too concerned" - Rio Ferdinand names signing Manchester United need to avoid disappointment of missing out on Gyokeres

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed the only condition that will make him not to be disappointed by the Red Devils missing out on Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international appears to be heading to Arsenal despite being coveted by Ruben Amorim's side since January.
In a chat with tennis star Nick Kyrgios on talkSPORT, Ferdinand revealed that Manchester United needs to sign Victor Osimhen after missing out on Gyokeres. The former defender pointed out that the Nigeria international is available for a very affordable fee, and he thinks the Red Devils ought to sign him.
"I'm like a broken record. If anyone listens to my podcast, I've said Osimhen for a while now. He's a centre-forward, he's experienced, he knows how to score goals at the top level. I've seen today that Galatasaray have put a £50million bid in. I mean, £50m to get a top-class striker, one of the top strikers in the world, is absolute peanuts in today's market.
"I'll be disappointed if he goes to Galatasaray for that type of money when Man United are crying out for a No. 9. I'll be disappointed to miss out on Gyokeres if we don't get a No.9 in. But if we got Osimhen, then I wouldn't be too concerned."
Manchester United are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, after the duo of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress last season. They scored a combined seven Premier League goals, contributing to their side finishing in 15th place at the end of the season.
Viktor Gyokeres was spoken about in the context of a possible reunion with Amorim at Old Trafford, but the 27-year-old appears to have his mind set elsewhere. He has agreed terms on a move to Arsenal and is waiting for an agreement to be reached between Sporting and the Gunners to complete his move.
Manchester United target close to Galatasaray switch: Reports
Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is closing in on a permanent move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, as per reports. The 26-year-old is seeking a permanent home after falling out with the Napoli hierarchy in the summer of 2024, and is wanted by Galatasaray.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Galatasaray have had an offer of €60 million turned down for the striker, as Napoli wants a higher fee and better payment terms. The Turkish side already have an agreement with the striker on a contract until June 2028.
Osimhen has rebuffed multiple eye-watering approaches from Saudi giants Al-Hilal to remain in Europe this summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool were all linked with the former Lille man, but he appears set to join Galatasaray, where he spent the 2024-25 season on loan.