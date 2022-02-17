“Then I don’t see him leaving” – David James tells Arsenal what they must do to retain Bukayo Saka amidst Liverpool links

Former Manchester City and Liverpool goalkeeper David James has urged Arsenal not to give star man Bukayo Saka a reason to leave.

Saka, 20, has been a mainstay at Arsenal since his club debut in 2018. However, the winger's future at the Emirates is not certain, with the player being a reported transfer target of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

James has now provided his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Saka, advising Gunners manager Mikel Arteta not to let the player leave. James told GGRecon in this regard:

"If Arteta begins to show that Arsenal can be successful then Saka will have no reason to leave."

"Liverpool have a different makeup to what’s there at Arsenal. If he’s happy at Arsenal, and he can see what Arteta wants to do, then I don’t see him leaving."

James continued:

"He’s in an Arsenal team full of potential, but if that potential isn’t to be fulfilled in the next year or so, then I'm sure someone of Saka’s talent will desire success."

The Gunners have had a topsy turvy campaign under Arteta this season as they seek a return to the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have exited both domestic cup competitions, with the side's 2-0 loss to Championship side Nottingham Forest particularly concerning.

James touched on the inconsistency shown by the north London outfit:

"It’s slightly frustrating, isn’t it? For a short while they looked like a side, that should be in the top four and with a little bit of growth, a side that could be challenging for things. Then they follow that up with a period of, 'Who is this side that we’re looking at? The likes of Saka and (Emile) Smith Rowe and (Aaron) Ramsdale highlight that they’ve got some great young players at the club."

Arsenal need to qualify for Champions League to keep hold of Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is yearning to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Bukayo Saka has spoken of his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, Liverpool's reported interest in Saka will only put more pressure on the Emirates outfit to guarantee Saka Champions League football next season.

Currently, the Gunners are in a scrap with Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers to finish fourth in the Premier League. They are sixth in the table, but have three games in hand on both fourth-placed United and fifth-placed West Ham.

They trail Ralf Rangnick's men by four points, and could make up ground as the race for the top four intensifies. Arteta's men face Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday, where they'll look to avenge their opening day 2-0 loss against the promoted side.

