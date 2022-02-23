“Then I don’t think we will see him at the club next season” – Jamie Carragher explains what could lead to Lukaku’s Chelsea exit

Jamie Carragher has surprisingly predicted Chelsea will ax striker Romelu Lukaku at the end of the season. The former Liverpool defender believes the Belgian will be sold as he has not adapted to Thomas Tuchel's system

The 2021 UEFA Champions League winners signed Lukaku in the summer from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. He started off well with goals against Arsenal and Aston Villa but has struggled since to link up with his teammates.

ESPN Asia @ESPNAsia



UEFA 2021 After @ChelseaFC took a two-goal advantage in their @ChampionsLeague Round of 16 tie, manager Thomas Tuchel was displeased with the repeated talk surrounding Romelu Lukaku - who had to settle for a spot on the bench on Tuesday. #UCL UEFA 2021 After @ChelseaFC took a two-goal advantage in their @ChampionsLeague Round of 16 tie, manager Thomas Tuchel was displeased with the repeated talk surrounding Romelu Lukaku - who had to settle for a spot on the bench on Tuesday. #UCL©UEFA 2021 https://t.co/2fyq05Yo4R

While speaking to CBS Sports, Carragher claimed it would be 'alarm bells' for Lukaku if he is left out of the League Cup final against Liverpool. He added that if Tuchel goes with Kai Havertz up front, it will signal the end for the Belgian at the club. He said:

"I think the big thing at the weekend, we are talking about the cup final now. We don't know, yet to see what the team is. But I think not playing in a Champions League knockout game, then not playing in a cup final. I mean alarm bells will be going if I was Lukaku. I don't think he is the type of player you can have on the bench. I don't believe that."

He added:

"I don't believe he will be on the bench long-term. We are seeing that with Timo Werner right now. But Lukaku is a bigger name. Bigger presence and he is a better player than someone like Werner. If they go with Havertz and almost like a different system, like a false nine, then I don't think we will see Lukaku at the club next season."

Jamie Carragher on Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Carragher has been consistent with his criticism of Lukaku. He has previously claimed that the Chelsea striker has not developed since his Manchester United days.

PA Dugout @PAdugout Thomas Tuchel explained his decision to leave Romelu Lukaku out of Tuesday night's Champions League clash Thomas Tuchel explained his decision to leave Romelu Lukaku out of Tuesday night's Champions League clash https://t.co/VkUCVu1IXI

In his Telegraph column, the Reds legend wrote:

"When Romelu Lukaku signed for Chelsea, the consensus was that he was a different player to that which left Manchester United. Six months later, there is only one valid observation to make about his return to Stamford Bridge. He isn't. All the talk about how a couple of years working with this weekend's opponent, Antonio Conte, have elevated Lukaku's game tactically has proven premature."

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The Blues are eyeing their third silverware of the season after collecting the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The Reds, meanwhile, are chasing their first domestic cup competition win under Jurgen Klopp.

Edited by Aditya Singh