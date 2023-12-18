"Then Pep Guardiola called me and things changed" - Defender admits he nearly signed for Barcelona before Man City move 

Girona star Yan Couto has revealed that he was close to joining neighboring side Barcelona instead of Manchester City, where he is currently contracted. The Brazilian right-back is one of the stars of the Girona side that is sitting atop the Spanish league standings after a barnstorming season so far.

Manchester City are owned by the City group, which has several other clubs under its control, including Girona, Troyes, and Palermo in Europe. Because of this relationship, the club often send their talents to any of these 'feeder' clubs to gain experience after moving to Europe.

Yan Couto impressed in Brazil's U-17 national team as well as the Coritiba youth set-up, which earned him his professional bow in Brazil. His emergence caught the eye of Europe's top sides and he joined Manchester City on a five-year deal in 2020.

Couto has revealed that he was set to join Barcelona from Coritiba before Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola swooped in to sway him. As per Barca Blaugranes, the 21-year-old said that he was all set to move to Spain before Guardiola's charm offensive.

“After I became champion with Brazil U17, I was sure that I was going to sign for Barça. Then Guardiola called me and things changed," Couto said.

Couto remains on the books of Manchester City but has yet to play a single match for them since joining. The right-back is in his third loan spell with Girona, having also played for them twice in the past, and has also spent time on loan at Portuguese side Braga.

Yan Couto has one goal and four assists in 15 league appearances for Girona this season. They already defeated Barcelona in the league last week and could go nine points clear of their fellow Catalans with a win over Deportivo Alaves on Monday.

Barcelona still targeting top talents

Barcelona may have missed out on Couto in 2020, but their transfer policy remains unchanged since then. The club has continued to target elite young players, especially from Spain and South America, in recent years.

La Blaugrana completed the signing of teenage Brazilian striker Vitor Roque earlier this year, with the 18-year-old set to join in January. They are also in the running to sign Brazil U-17 star Willian Estevao and Argentina U-17 captain Claudio Echeverri.

Barcelona remain one of the most attractive destinations in Europe for many of the emerging talents due to their track record. The Catalan giants continue to provide a pipeline for youth development, with examples such as Pedri and Gavi available to see.