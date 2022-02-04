"Then put that on Instagram"- Paul Parker asks unhappy Manchester United player to use social media to force move out of club

Paul Parker believes Jesse Lingard did not do enough to force a move away from Manchester United in the January transfer window. The 57-year-old player-turned-pundit wants Lingard to use social media to make the world aware of his unhappiness at Old Trafford.

Lingard, who is in the last six months of his contract with United, was linked with a move away from Old Trafford. However, he ended up staying put at the club. Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker said about Lingard's failed moves to Newcastle United and West Ham United:

"I think Jesse Lingard, who spends so much time on Instagram, I think if he really felt that bothered and disappointed about the interim manager saying he's happy for him to go, then put that on Instagram. Not pictures. Did he really push enough to go? [I] didn't see him raise chatter about that topic that it's better for his career to move on. "I think 99.9 per cent of Man Utd fan base would have said that."

He added:

"Let people know how you're feeling; you need something new. You're born and bred Manchester; you love Manchester United but you need regular football. That might help things. He hasn't; he seems to be content there. Doesn't say a word."

Lingard has entered the final six months of his United contract. It seems highly unlikely the 29-year-old winger will sign an extension with his boyhood club.

According to reports, Newcastle were interested in signing Lingard on loan till the end of the season. However, the Red Devils asked for a staggering £12 million survival bonus in the deal, which the Magpies did not accept. That resulted in the loan move collapsing before the club told Lingard he would not move on deadline day.

Lingard has barely featured for United this season under Ralf Rangnick. The 29-year-old winger has got just one minute of league action and five minutes in the FA Cup under the interim manager.

Manchester United face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup

Manchester United host Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night. United secured a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the previous round.

Ralf Rangnick could include Paul Pogba in the starting XI for the first time in his tenure. The Frenchman was sidelined for three months after picking up an injury while on international duty back in November.

Edited by Bhargav