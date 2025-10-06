“Then you are there” - Gus Poyet tells Chelsea star Estevao what he must do to reach Lamine Yamal’s level

Chelsea icon Gus Poyet has heaped praise on youngster Estevao Willian. He demanded more consistency from the Brazilian and said it could help him reach Lamine Yamal's level.

The Blues confirmed the signing of Estevao from Palmeiras for a reported fee of £56 million in the summer of 2024. However, he joined them this summer after turning 18. He has been brilliant for Chelsea since, recording one goal and one assist in nine games across competitions.

Estevao scored the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the Blues' 2-1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. After the game, Gus Poyet told Casino Groups (h/t GOAL):

“He has potential. He has got everything. I think he can be incredible and top, top, top class.

“Now he needs to do it all the time. Now we are talking about Lamine Yamal and when you are looking at him, it’s every game - every game doing something, even with the national team. When somebody does it at that level all the time, or most of the time, then you are there. He has got the potential to get there. Now he needs to do it all the time, which I hope is possible.”

Lamine Yamal, 18, has been exceptional for Barcelona and Spain since his senior debut at 15 in 2023. He's contributed 27 goals and 38 assists in 111 games for Barca, and six goals and 12 assists in 23 games for La Roja.

Former Chelsea coach heaps praise on Estevao Willian

In an interview with GOAL published on September 12 this year, former Chelsea head coach Roberto Di Matteo spoke about Estevao Willian. He lauded the 18-year-old's abilities but also urged everyone not to put a lot of pressure on him.

Di Matteo, who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in the 2011-12 season, said:

"Let’s not overwhelm him with pressure, but he’s going to be a top player! You can see that he is so advanced in his football development. I saw him before the international break and he looks like a 15-year-old! You look at him and think ‘you are playing already?’ Amazing skills, technically, he’s fast, unpredictable, can go outside and inside. Very good attitude.

"He’s quite advanced for his age. Ancelotti loves him in the Brazil national team. He’s got a very good family around him as well, his parents have moved over with him. He’s got good management around him so I have no doubt that he’s going to grow and become a top player, a world top player."

The Chelsea winger has been named in Brazil's squad for this month's international break friendlies against South Korea and Japan. He has already earned seven caps and scored once for his national side.

