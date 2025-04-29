Theo Walcott names team that he ‘worries’ could prevent Arsenal from winning Champions League final as he picks favourites

Arsenal great Theo Walcott has shared the team he fears could stop his former side in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Gunners have reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time since 2009 and are firmly in the race to win it for a first time.

The Premier League side sent shockwaves through Europe as they downed reigning champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Walcott spoke via the BBC, pointing out that the win over Los Blancos has made the Gunners favourites. He also expressed his wariness of a potential meeting with Serie A giants Inter Milan.

"I want Arsenal to win it and they are certainly capable of going all the way. They will be favourites now, after going to the Bernabeu and beating Real Madrid, but there is something about Inter Milan that worries me. The way they defend makes me think they have a real chance too. It is still so open, though, and I can't even call either semi-final right now, let alone the final - it's too hard to say who will win it with any certainty."

Arsenal have met Inter Milan once in the Champions League this season, losing 1-0 to the Italian side in the league phase back in November. The Nerazzurri will meet Barcelona in the other semi-final of the competition, while the Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mikel Arteta's side will host PSG in the first leg on Tuesday before travelling to Paris for the second leg next week. The final will take place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena next month, and the Gunners will hope to be there.

Arsenal boss provides fitness update ahead of PSG Champions League tie

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the status of his squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Gunners will host the French champions for a second time on Tuesday, having earlier done so in the league phase.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta revealed that Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is unavailable for the game. He also pointed out that the duo of Mikel Merino and Ben White are available, and could feature from the start at the Emirates Stadium.

“Riccardo Calafiori is still not fit. Mikel Merino and Ben White were able to train with us today, let’s see if they can start tomorrow”.

Arsenal will also be without midfielder Thomas Partey through suspension, while Jorginho misses out through injury. Forward Kai Havertz has failed to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the game, as he was not spotted training ahead of the Champions League encounter.

