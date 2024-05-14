Theo Walcott predicts winner of Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League title race

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott thinks Manchester City will win all their remaining games to clinch the Premier League title amid challenges from the Gunners.

Walcott's former club are currently leading the title charge with 86 points from 37 matches. While City are in second place with one point less than the Gunners, Pep Guardiola's side have a match in hand.

Mikel Arteta's team will play Everton on the final matchday, while City will play Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in their last two games. Walcott expects both teams to win the remaining games with City emerging as champions as a result. He said (via Manchester City News):

"I really feel Manchester City will win all of their games, and so will Arsenal, and it is going to be quite frustrating."

If Theo Walcott's prediction comes true City will trump the Gunners for the second year in a row and win their fourth consecutive league title.

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan set to support Tottenham for the Manchester City game

Manchester City are set to play Tottenham Hotspur in their penultimate Premier League game on Tuesday, April 14. Given West Ham's current form, Spurs are the team more likely to cause the defending champions to drop points.

City dropping points is a mandate if Arsenal are to win the title. Gunner fan and British broadcaster Piers Morgan has now expressed his support toward their north London rivals. He posted a social media snap wearing the Spurs kit and wrote:

"Tomorrow, for one day only, I'm Spurs fan- however painful that maybe."

Tottenham are currently fifth in the table and have lost four out of their last five league matches, losing one. City, meanwhile, enter the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in spectacular form, winning all of their last five league games.