"There is a 50% chance" - Sergio Aguero urges Barcelona president Joan Laporta to make an effort and re-sign Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero has claimed there is a 50% chance of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona. The Argentine wants the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to retire at Camp Nou.

Messi is set to decide his future in the coming weeks as his contract at PSG is approaching its end. The forward has multiple offers on his table but is leaning towards a return to Barcelona.

Speaking at the Kings League, Aguero claimed that Messi's chances of re-signing with Barcelona have gone to 50%. He wants the Barcelona president to make an effort and said:

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça. I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that he has held a meeting with Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the PSG star, and said:

"I met Jorge Messi yes. We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He's at PSG right now, so I don't want to speak about whether or not he could return."

Lionel Messi won't return to Barcelona with Joan Laporta in charge

Lionel Messi's brother Matias took shots at Barcelona and the club president earlier this year. He believes that the PSG star won't return to the club as long as Laporta is the club's president.

In a viral clip that went viral on social media in February, Matias was heard saying:

"I have a SPORT clip that says 'Messi should return to Barcelona' and I said 'hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona', and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta. People [in Barcelona] did not support him. They should have gone out for a protest or something. Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I'm telling this because I want it to come out of our guts."

He issued an apology a day later and claimed that it was his personal opinion.

Poll : 0 votes