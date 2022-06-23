"There aren't 50 clubs where I can go" - Zinedine Zidane breaks silence on future amid PSG links

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane believes there are only a handful of possibilities for his next managerial destination after being linked with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) top job.

Many reports earlier this month suggested that Zidane could join the Ligue 1 giants, who are set to part ways with current manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed (via Fabrizio Romano) that the club has finalised another option. The Parisians are reportedly close to bringing in OGC Nice manager Christophe Galtier.

Al-Khelaifi went on to say (as quoted by Romano) that the Parisians never spoke with Zidane. He added that there are many clubs interested in the Frenchman. Zidane, though, has said that his options are limited. When asked by L'Equipe if he could become PSG manager some day, he responded:

"Never say never. As a manager, there aren't 50 clubs where I can go. There are two or three possibilities."

As per reports from Spanish publication Marca, coaching the France national team is a priority for Zidane. Les Bleus are currently coached by Didier Deschamps, who led them to glory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

PSG-linked Zinedine Zidane was a revelation during his stint at Real Madrid

Although he enjoyed an incredible playing career, Zidane's only experience on the sideline came during his two stints with Real Madrid. Before that, he worked as an assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane was first in charge of Los Blancos between January 2016 and May 2018. Following a brief hiatus, he returned for a second spell between March 2019 and June 2021.

Overall, Zidane oversaw 263 games as Real Madrid's manager, winning 174 times and suffering 36 defeats. He also lifted 11 trophies, including a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles, between 2016 and 2018. That meant Zidane averaged a trophy nearly once every 24 times as Los Blancos' manager.

Despite being linked with Manchester United and PSG, the former midfielder hasn't taken up a role since last summer.

