"There is actually a lot to fix" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims catching Manchester City is the 'smallest' of his current problems 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his team's nine-point deficit to Premier League leaders Manchester City is the least of his worries.

The Reds do have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's men, though, and are unbeaten in their last ten games across competitions. They will hope to extend that streak when they face Norwich City on Saturday and Leeds United on Wednesday in the league.

Nevertheless, Klopp feels he has a lot of problems to worry about rather than the deficit to City. Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash against Norwich, the Reds manager said:

"There is actually a lot to fix. Of all the problems I have the smallest one is what you said about City. There is no day in the week, no minute actually, when I think about that. We have nothing to do with that; we only have to win our games and see if we come closer or not."

He added:

"Outside of that, we fight for a Champions League spot. For that, we need to win games. If we want to go further in cup competitions or win the cup then you have to win games. It is the same solution: you solve all your problems with winning football games, and that is the only thing we talk about."

Diogo Jota injured ahead of Liverpool's clash against Norwich City

One of the problems Jurgen Klopp does need to fix is the unavailability of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese suffered an ankle injury in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece.



#LFC Diogo Jota OUT of the weekendm game v Norwich, with ankle ligament injury worse than first thought.But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece. Diogo Jota OUT of the weekendm game v Norwich, with ankle ligament injury worse than first thought.But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece.#LFC

Jota has been in terrific form this season, scoring 17 goals and making three assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season. In comparison, Roberto Firmino has managed just eight goals and four assists in 28 appearances.

Speaking about the strength of his squad, Klopp said:

"It is not the past when people called Real Madrid the "White Ballet"; we are not that, of course. It is what you make of the things you have available. You have to fight and not think about how good we could be.. We are not the Harlem Globetrotters. There are a lot of really good teams and squads out there we have to battle with."

While Liverpool have a decent squad, competing in four competitions at the highest level can be tough. Besides the Premier League and the Champions League, they are also competing in the FA Cup, and will take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on February 27.

Edited by Bhargav