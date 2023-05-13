"There is actually something in the rumors" - Journalist claims Arsenal are eyeing Premier League midfielder who moved for £20 million last summer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams in the summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, the Gunners and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for the 24-year-old. He signed for Leeds United from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of £20 million.

The manager who signed him, compatriot Jesse Marsch, was sacked earlier this season while Leeds are headed for the drop. They are 19th in the table, trailing 17th-placed Everton by two points with three games remaining in the season.

If Leeds get relegated to the Championship, they could struggle to hold on to the USA international, even if his contract runs until June 2027. Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport:

"It's also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down. There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours."

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho are Arsenal's current options in central midfield. However, the Switzerland international is linked with a return to the Bundesliga this summer (h/t Kicker). Jorginho, 31, signed a short-term one-and-a-half-year deal in January. The Gunners do, however, have the option to extend it for another year.

Adams will inject much-needed youth and depth into Mikel Arteta's midfield. He specializes in playing as a defensive midfielder but can also play down the right flank in defensive positions.

Newcastle could also prove to be a tempting destination for him, with Eddie Howe's side on course to make the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arsenal boss coy on Aaron Ramsdale's future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave nothing away about Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates during his latest pre-match press conference.

It has been recently reported that the English shot-stopper is close to signing a new deal at the club. His current deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season and Arsenal are believed to be interested in extending his stay.

However, Arteta said that this isn't the time to talk about the 24-year-old's future. He told reporters, via Football365:

"The moment there is something to announce we’ll do that. It’s not the moment to talk about that. Obviously where we are with each individual is probably different. The clarity is there, we have communicated what the intentions are."

Ramsdale arrived in north London in the summer of 2021 from Sheffield United for a fee of £24 million. He has since missed just three games for the Gunners, which goes to show his consistency.

The north London giants are scheduled to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates tomorrow (May 14).

