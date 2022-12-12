“There is almost no better player in the world” – Ten Hag makes bold claim as he compares Manchester United star to PSG talisman Mbappe

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed Marcus Rashford and compared him to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Dutch manager believes the Frenchman is the only player better than the Red Devils forward in his position.

Rashford is heading towards the end of his contract at Manchester United and is yet to pen a new deal. He was linked with a move away in the summer but stayed at Old Trafford with Ten Hag coming in as the new manager.

Speaking to the media, Ten Hag admitted that he was impressed with Rashford from the moment they first met and claimed that there was huge potential in the Manchester United star. He said:

"From the first moment, I recognised huge potential. And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus's positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world.

"There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he (Rashford)'s getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession."

Since joining Manchester in 2015, Rashford has netted 63 goals in 218 Premier League matches.

PSG to link Kylian Mbappe with Manchester United star?

PSG have confirmed their interest in signing Marcus Rashford next summer. The Ligue1 side are open to signing the Manchester United forward if he is still available on a free transfer.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "Maybe summer why not...let him focus on the world cup"



PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks on the prospect of signing Marcus Rashford 🟥 🗣️ "Maybe summer why not...let him focus on the world cup"PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks on the prospect of signing Marcus Rashford 🟥 https://t.co/0GmPhIDBGD

The French club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports last week and claimed that they would be making moves in January if there is a chance of sealing the deal. He said:

"He's another player who's amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him. Definitely, we're not hiding it. We spoke before... the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe [in the] summer, why not?

"If he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we're not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup and then after, in January, if we're interested we'll talk to him."

Reports suggest PSG are looking to lure the Red Devils star with a whopping £850,000 per week contract.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes