"There are always good players that aren't in the starting XI" - Graham Potter ready to welcome back FIFA World Cup star into his Chelsea XI

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech had a fantastic FIFA World Cup campaign with Morocco. While he has struggled to get into the first team of the Blues this season, the winger was a crucial cog for the Atlas Lions in Qatar.

He has made nine appearances for the Blues so far this season, only two of which have been as a starter. Manager Graham Potter was questioned about the player and his assessment of Ziyech's performance under Morocco's manager Walid Regragui.

He replied:

"Where he was at when we first came, he was away from the first XI. We know his qualities, we like him as a player. At Chelsea there are always good players that aren't in the starting Xi. Delighted for him, kept in touch with him throughout the World Cup."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Graham Potter says Hakim Ziyech must be patient. "We know his qualities & we like him as a player. At #CFC there are always good players that aren't in the starting XI. Delighted for him to get the game time & help [Morocco]. I kept in touch with him throughout the World Cup." Graham Potter says Hakim Ziyech must be patient. "We know his qualities & we like him as a player. At #CFC there are always good players that aren't in the starting XI. Delighted for him to get the game time & help [Morocco]. I kept in touch with him throughout the World Cup." https://t.co/J6B0bWb8DW

Ziyech arrived at the club from Ajax in 2020 and has since made 92 appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists. The Moroccan though has failed to cement a starting spot for himself.

However, his FIFA World Cup showing might just cause a change in fortune. Whether Potter uses the former Ajax man as a starter for Chelsea moving forward, remains to be seen.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about his players' return from the FIFA World Cup

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea had several players from their squad who went into the FIFA World Cup with their respective countries. Morocco's Ziyech and Croatia's Mateo Kovacic were the ones to reach furthest as they played in the third-place playoff game. The latter won the game 2-1.

Speaking about his players' return to the team, Potter said:

"It's a real mix. They've dripped back in according to their own circumstance. We're still waiting on Hakim and Mateo. Big demand for those two so it was important to give them time, they won't be avaiable for the game. Everyone else has been back."

The Blues suffered a torrid few weeks before the FIFA World Cup break. Potter's side are currently languishing in the eighth spot in the league table with 21 points on the board from 14 games. Potter spoke about the importance of the much-needed break as he said:

"We suffered a bit before the break, performances weren't so good. Sometimes you go through these periods. I could offer lots of explanation as to why but you have to accept they happen and a break can help."

The west London side will return to action in a Premier League home clash against Bournemouth on December 27.

Poll : 0 votes