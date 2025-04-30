"There is another tie, you never know what's going to happen" - Thierry Henry gives his take after Arsenal's loss to PSG

Thierry Henry believes Arsenal are still in the tie against PSG after the 1-0 loss in the first leg. The Gunners legend claims that the Ligue 1 side dropped off after Ousmane Dembele came off injured, and that could be a turning point.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry stated that the semifinal was far from over as the scoreline was still tight. He believes anything can happen in the second leg, and it will be a different game when the two sides meet next week. He said:

"There is another tie, you never know what's going to happen. PSG were far superior in this game, so a lot needs to be changed in order for Arsenal to make sure that they can beat PSG over [in Paris]. It's going be a different ball game."

"But as soon as [Ousmane] Dembele came off tonight, PSG dropped a bit more. It was easier for Arsenal to put pressure because Dembele wasn't coming and getting the ball. But, yeah, like I said, you're still in the tie. Anything can happen."

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the match in the early minutes of the game. Mikel Merino equalized for the Gunners in the second half, but it was ruled out for offside.

Arsenal cannot wait to go to Paris, claims Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino has claimed that the Arsenal squad is keen on heading to Paris next week for the second leg. He added that the players are confident of overturning the deficit and making it to the UEFA Champions League final this season. He said via Metro:

"We know we have a really good team, a powerful team, and we are really confident that we're going to win the second leg. I think people are optimistic. We know that what we showed today is just the beginning of what we are, and obviously really confident, really full of power for the second leg."

"I think what we'll learn is that we are able to dominate any team, anywhere. This is a team that really wants to be the ball the whole time, really wants to keep you in your box. Today we proved that we can play against anyone and be the main team on the pitch. Today showed us that we are really capable of performing anywhere. We can't wait to go to Paris."

Arsenal face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend before traveling to Paris. PSG take on Strasbourg in their Ligue 1 fixture, having already sealed the title in France.

