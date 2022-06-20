"There was an approach" – Agent confirms surprise Premier League club have established contact to explore potential signing of Manchester United target

Manchester United have been linked with a move for FC Porto forward Evanilson this summer, according to Sport Witness. Evanilson's agent, however, has confirmed that Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the mix for the 22-year-old Brazilian forward.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Zero Zero (via Sport Witness), Evanilson's agent Marcio Barros was quoted as saying the following:

"To those responsible for managing Evanilson's career, no official proposal has arrived, only polls from England. There was an approach from Brighton. If a formal proposal arrives, we will analyse the best for the player."

Brighton were surely a surprise candidate for Evanilson if Marcio Barros is to be believed. This is because the Brazilian forward could cost a fortune this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United have already had a bid turned down by FC Porto for Evanilson worth €60 million plus €5 million add-ons.

The Red Devils, however, are prepared to tempt Porto with another offer for their 22-year-old forward. United could make an offer in the €80 million range which should be sufficient for the Portuguese outfit to accept.

Evanilson had a breakout 2021-22 season for FC Porto. The former Fluminense forward scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances for Porto across all competitions.

Evanilson currently has a long-term contract with the Portuguese giants until the summer of 2025. This could be why Porto are reluctant to sell him too easily this summer.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a new forward in the summer

Manchester United are currently in the market for a new centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. Apart from the aforementioned Evanilson, the Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Ajax star Antony.

However, Evanilson is an out-and-out striker while Antony is much more of a wide attacker or winger.

Manchester United will need a quality forward sooner rather than later. As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is the club's only goalscorer option. The 37-year-old forward also currently has just one year remaining on his contract.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United are looking to strengthen in each area of the pitch. However, at the time of writing, they are yet to make a single summer signing in the transfer market.

Some of the other stars linked with a move to Old Trafford include Pau Torres, Jurrien Timber and Christian Eriksen.

