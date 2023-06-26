"There is an argument to say that you would take him over Declan Rice" - Pundit urges Liverpool to make 'huge move' for Chelsea target

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes Liverpool could massively benefit from going after Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo has predominantly been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. Sky Sports reported on Sunday, June 25, that the Blues plan to make a formal approach to Brighton for the Ecuadorian once they finalize some key outgoings.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy are all on the list of those set to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks. CBS Sports have reported, meanwhile, that Caicedo, 21, could cost Chelsea up to £80 million in transfer fees and a further £10 million in add-ons.

Liverpool have not been linked with the Brighton man this summer. However, they have signed Alexis Mac Allister from the Seagulls and Burley believes partnering him up with his former teammate Caicedo could do wonders for the Reds.

The duo played together 47 times for Brighton, with the team beating opponents 99-64 overall and winning 24 times.

Burley told ESPN FC (as quoted by HITC):

“Those two (Mac Allister and Caicedo) would be big. Age, 21, and the fact the way Brighton played, especially under De Zerbi, the possession of the ball was similar to Potter, but they got forward a lot quicker.

“That’s what Liverpool did, in their pomp. They moved it from back to front. Quickly and with more quality than anybody in Europe, at one point. They would win it back, then bang, they were at the back four.”

Burley, who won the 1996-97 FA Cup with Chelsea, concluded by saying he would take Caicedo over West Ham United skipper Declan Rice. Rice is being heavily courted by Manchester City and Arsenal.

“So, he would be, I think there is an argument to say that you would take him over Declan Rice, anyway. It’s close. He’s such a good young player. That would be a huge, huge move in the engine room for Liverpool,” Burley said.

Liverpool are in need of midfielders, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner set to leave on free transfers once their contracts expire. Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho also struggled in different stages of last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also been linked with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone.

Chelsea-linked Moises Caicedo outperformed Liverpool's starting midfielders in the Premier League last season

Moises Caicedo's growth at Brighton & Hove Albion has been excellent to watch. Despite joining the Seagulls only in the 2021 winter transfer window, the Ecuadorian has become one of the most sought-after prospects this summer.

In the 2022-23 season, Caicedo made 37 Premier League appearances, including 34 starts, and recorded a goal and an assist apiece. He averaged 1.2 key passes, 1.5 interceptions, 2.7 tackles, 5.9 duels won and 1.5 fouls won per game. The Chelsea target also completed 89% of his passes.

Many of those numbers were better than those posted by Liverpool's preferred starting midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

In 35 league appearances, Henderson provided two assists but scored no goals. He averaged 0.9 key passes, 0.6 interceptions, 0.9 tackles, 1.8 duels won and 0.3 fouls won, while completing 85% of his passes.

Thiago, meanwhile, played a mere 18 Premier League matches for Liverpool. He didn't score or assist and averaged 0.9 key passes, 1.2 interceptions, 2.4 tackles, 5.7 duels won and 1.4 fouls won per game. The Spaniard completed 87% of his passes.

Lastly, Fabinho played 36 league games for the Reds, contributing two assists and no goals. The Brazilian averaged 0.5 key passes, 1.0 interceptions, 1.8 tackles, 3.5 duels won and 0.7 fouls won per game, while completing 89% of his passes.

