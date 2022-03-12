"There shouldn't be an assumption that he's nailed on" - Simon Jordan explains why Manchester United shouldn't consider PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan feels Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is not what Manchester United need at the moment.

The Red Devils are looking to appoint a permanent manager this summer with Pochettino reportedly heading the managerial wishlist. Speaking about whether the Argentine tactician would be a good match for United, Jordan said (reported via Express):

"No I don't [think Pochettino is good enough], no I don't. For what United need, what United need is for someone to drag them kicking and screaming back into the position where they're challenging for titles. [Pochettino] shouldn't be the only person on that list."

He added:

"There shouldn't be an assumption that he's nailed on. That shouldn't be the assumption. He should be put through the ringer of what United really require."

The former Crystal Palace chairman further said:

"There are two images of what United require: What we see, which is on the pitch on a Saturday afternoon and how we see them failing and what people like Roy Keane splutter and mutter about."

Jordan batted for Antonio Conte and felt United should have brought him in when they had the chance. The Italian is now at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan said:

"I would have taken Conte. Every day of the week. Not necessarily now but if you asked me the question of who I would have taken, at the time it would have been Conte."

Manchester United are struggling in bid for a top-four Premier League finish

Manchester United began the season with plenty of fanfare. They re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo while also bringing in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the Premier League title back at the beginning of the season. However, results have not gone their way and the club are now struggling to finish in the top four this season.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and have 47 points after 28 games. They are one point behind Arsenal, who have played three games fewer.

The Red Devils will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and will hope to get back to winning ways after losing 4-1 to Manchester City last week.

