"There have been some behaviors from Mbappe" - Former PSG star says he is 'not sure' if Neymar will be able to get along with 23-year-old superstar

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Mathieu Bodmer has shared his opinion on the latest feud between Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman unsuccessfully attempted to take over a penalty kick from Neymar during the Parisians' 5-2 win over Montpellier on Sunday, August 14. It has become a key talking point in the media, and former PSG player Bodmer believes it will be tough for the duo to be friends at the club.

He told RMC (reported via Le10sport)

"I'm not sure they'll be able to get along, but that doesn't bother me. As I have already said, I played for certain clubs where players did not say hello all year round. But as long as you have a common goal and you enter the field to wet the shirt, it's no problem. It's good that they settled it quickly internally."

Speaking about how everything related to the Parisians makes a lot of noise, Bodmer added:

"Now, everything that touches PSG directly or indirectly, it makes a lot of talk. We were impatiently awaiting the return of Kylian Mbappé to see the three attackers together. Finally, it was perhaps not up to what we expected. There have been some behaviors from Kylian Mbappé for various reasons, and everyone falls on PSG."

Kylian Mbappe has found support for his attitude from PSG teammate Marco Verratti

While Mbappe's attitude attracted criticism from the media, his team-mate Marco Verratti chose to look at it from a different light. Speaking about the French forward's tussle with Neymar, the Italian midfielder said:

“Kylian is a player who always wants to do well. I think that with the missed penalty, he was sulking a little bit, but that’s normal, he’s a great player, he always wants to make the difference and when he misses something, it’s, he’s disappointed, that’s normal.”

Verratti further added:

“But then he showed it with the first goal where he was decisive and then with another goal (which he scored, editor’s note). But it pleases me when he’s angry, because it means he cares a lot about this team, that he wants to do well, that he wants to make the difference.”

With their win over Montpellier, PSG are top of Ligue 1 with six points from two matches. They have scored 10 goals and conceded just twice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra