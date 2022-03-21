"There is no better feeling" - Real Madrid's Luka Modric reiterates love for the club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season

Luka Modric has expressed his love for Real Madrid as he nears the end of his current contract at the club.

The Croatian midfielder believes the feeling of representing Los Blancos and playing at the Santiago Bernabeu cannot ever be toppled. The 36-year-old midfielder was recently quoted as saying the following (via Le10Sport):

"It was a dream for me to come to Real Madrid. I only thought of one thing when I came here: to triumph. There is nothing better than being a Real Madrid player. Living in Madrid, playing at the Bernabeu, there is no better feeling."

As things stand, Luka Modric has less than six months remaining on his current deal with Los Blancos. There is a real dilemma over the contract situation regarding the Croatian midfielder.

On one hand, Modric is still very much capable of playing at the top level as he has shown this season. Despite being 36 years old, the Croat has made 34 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side across all competitions, contributing three goals and seven assists. He has found regular game time despite the club possessing young midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Modric's age, on the other hand, is one of the reasons against him. Set to turn 37 in September this year, the midfielder is very much in the twilight of his career.

Since his €35 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Luka Modric has been ever-present in Real Madrid's midfield irrespective of the manager. He has made a total of 425 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 68 assists.

Modric has won numerous trophies with the Spanish giants, including two La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and a Copa del Rey. The Croatian midfielder also broke the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly in the Ballon d'Or, winning the prestigious Golden Ball in 2018.

Real Madrid suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the El Clasico

Meanwhile, Real Madrid lost the El Clasico to Barcelona 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. This was their first defeat this season to their fierce rivals, having previously beaten them twice already earlier.

Despite the defeat, Los Blancos are still leading the La Liga charts with nine matches remaining in the season. They have currently accumulated 66 points from 29 matches and are nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are third in the standings on 54 points from 28 matches. They are 12 points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

