"There’s no better team in the world than Liverpool," says Andy Robertson as he pledges rest of his career to EPL giants

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has revealed that he wants to spend the rest of his career at EPL giants Liverpool.

The EPL left-back is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position.

EPL defender Andy Robertson has revealed that he has no intention of ever leaving Liverpool. The Scottish left-back has been an indispensable member of the Reds' squad and has established himself as one of the best players in the world in his position.

As Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea in the EPL, the Merseyside giants were mathematically crowned champions of England without kicking a ball on the night.

Liverpool are currently 23 points clear of the Cityzens in the EPL summit and will receive a guard of honour from Pep Guardiola' side when they visit the Etihad Stadium next week.

Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like I’ll need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UNIfcQoB7q — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020

Speaking after the EPL giants' historic triumph, Robertson affirmed his belief in the Liverpool project and added that he wouldn't rather be anywhere else.

"I don’t want to be anywhere else. I don’t want to go anywhere, this club is so special to me in a short space of time. My family love it, I love it and I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

Since joining the EPL club in the summer of 2017, the Scotsman has improved steadily to cement the left-back spot at Liverpool. Together with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has created several goals for the Merseyside giants and is one of their main creative outlets.

Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the EPL

The 25-year-old added that Liverpool will look to add plenty more trophies to their growing cabinet in the coming years, after finally breaking their 30 year EPL duck.

“There’s no better team in the world just now than Liverpool, and why would any of us want to leave? We’ve got a young squad and we’ve got to be looking at the next five years to try and add more and more trophies."

Robertson is hailed as one of the most prominent personalities of this supremely talented Liverpool side and is an EPL legend in the making. The left-back suffered relegation with Hull City just over three years ago but earned himself a move to the Merseyside club that summer, as his life changes dramatically.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. I don’t want to go anywhere, this club is so special to me in a short space of time. My family love it, I love it and I don’t want to go anywhere else.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fKF8U0zMvq — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 26, 2020

The former Celtic man also shed light on the togetherness of the squad and the special bond he shares with the players and the coaching staff.

"As a squad we’re so close. We love coming in to training every single day. If somebody is having a bad game, we dig them out of a hole & we stick together on the pitch, we stick together off the pitch – that’s why this squad is so special. I love being a part of it."

After winning the EPL title, Liverpool will look to finish the season strongly. With seven games left to plan, the Reds have plenty of EPL records in sight, as they prepare to take on Manchester City in their next league encounter.

