"There was a bit of a bitter feeling" - Lionel Messi laments 'situation' that led to PSG clash at Club World Cup after Inter Miami suffer 4-0 loss

Lionel Messi has admitted it was a bitter feeling after Inter Miami crashed out of the FIFA Club World Cup to PSG. The Argentine added that it was the expected result but rues the draw to Palmeiras that put them in this position.
Speaking to the media after the match, Messi said he was happy with Inter Miami's performance in the tournament, adding that they gave it their all. However, he believes that the 2-2 draw to Palmeiras should have been avoided as it would have seen them face Botafago in the Round of 16 instead of PSG.
He said via AlbicelesteTalk:
"PSG is a great team, the winners of the last Champions League, and the truth is they’re doing very very well. It was what we expected. It was the match we anticipated, we tried to do our best, and well, we left a good impression in terms of the Club World Cup.”
"There was a bit of a bitter feeling after the match with Palmeiras because we were winning 2-0, and we ended up drawing, which made us face this PSG team that’s much tougher. But it’s not a criticism, just a situation that could have been different because being up 2-0 and then conceding the equalizer with 10 minutes left left us with a bitter taste. I think we competed. Now that’s it, it’s over. We have to think about what’s coming next in our own tournament…"
PSG thrashed Inter Miami 4-0 in the clash on Sunday, with all goals coming in the first half. Joao Neves scored a brace before an own goal from Tomás Avilés and a fourth from Achraf Hakimi sealed the game with minutes left in the first half.
Lionel Messi comments on meeting PSG players
Lionel Messi has revealed that he has a good relationship with PSG players. He is grateful for the people he was in contact with in Paris, despite being unhappy on the pitch.
He said via AlbicelesteTalk:
"The greetings with PSG players after the game? They were teammates with whom I had a very good relationship during the two years I was in Paris. Even though only a few remain from my time at the club, with those who stayed and with everyone, I had a good relationship. As I always say, I’m grateful for that and for the way people treated me.”
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be back in MLS action this week. They face Montreal CF and will be keen on bouncing back with a win.