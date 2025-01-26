"There could be a bit of Domino effect" - Marcus Rashford could play key role in Chelsea transfer plans claims ex-Manchester United scout

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown thinks Marcus Rashford can play a crucial role in Chelsea's pursuit of signing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. During an exclusive interview with Football Insider, Brown claimed that Dortmund would only let Gittens leave if they find a replacement for the 20-year-old.

Marcus Rashford is nearing a departure from Old Trafford. The Englishman doesn't have a great relationship with Ruben Amorim and has been left out of Manchester United's last ten matchday squads. He last played for the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League against Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Multiple clubs have been interested in signing the United Academy graduate but his wages have been an issue. However, Borussia Dortmund are close to signing Rashford and Mick Brown thinks if the Englishman joins the Bundesliga side, Chelsea will get an opportunity to close the deal for Jamie Gittens. He said (via Football Insider):

"There could be a bit of a Domino effect going on. If Chelsea are looking to sign Gittens, Dortmund are going to need somebody to take his place in the team, and it seems they would like that to be Rashford. So, if Gittens is leaving, it opens the door for Rashford to move to Dortmund."

He added:

"But it's the same the other way round. Dortmund won't want to let him leave unless they've already got a replacement, so if they sign Rashford, it then allows Gittens to join Chelsea. If they take him on loan or permanently from Man United, they're not going to leave him on the bench. He's going to play on that left-hand side."

Gittens has played 28 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions this season, bagging 11 goals and five assists. The 20-year-old has played almost all of the matches as a left winger.

Manchester United's Antony joined Real Betis on a loan deal

Manchester United FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United attacker Antony has joined La Liga side Real Betis on a loan deal until the end of the season. The Brazilian attacker joined the Red Devils from Eredivisie side Ajax in August 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €95 million.

Antony's price tag made him the second most expensive player in the club's history after Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 for €105 million. However, the former Ajax attacker failed to meet the expectations at Old Trafford. In 96 appearances for the Red Devils, the Brazilian attacker scored 12 goals and assisted five.

In the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, he played 14 matches for United, accumulating only 407 minutes and scoring one goal. Due to a lack of minutes, Antony has joined Real Betis for the remainder of the season. As per BBC Sport, the deal covers at least 84% of Antony's salary.

