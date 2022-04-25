“There is a bit of nervousness” – Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus offers honest opinion ahead of Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid 

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has revealed his respect for Real Madrid ahead of his side's marquee UEFA Champions League semifinal tie with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid booked their spot in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-4 victory over Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Manchester City dispatched Atletico Madrid in a hard-fought battle across two legs to qualify for the last four.

The Brazil international was asked his opinion on the Spanish giants in an exclusive interview with Marca. He was asked whether he considered Real Madrid scary, to which he responded:

''When you talk about big clubs like Real Madrid, it's obvious that it always imposes a lot on you to play. We have to impose our rhythm, our football, but knowing that on the other side we have another team that you see what they did in the round of 16 against PSG, then against Chelsea and...

''You see the greatness of the club, the maturity of the players , who have a lot of experience, who are used to living in this competition. It is also difficult to play against Atlético, Sporting...

''The Champions League. There is a bit of nervousness. We will try to give our best, respect the history of Real Madrid and its players, but we have to try to impose our football, our rhythm, to try to win.''

Manchester City and Real Madrid set to clash in a battle between European royalty and modern upstarts

Manchester City lost to Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Champions League last season

Real Madrid are by far the most successful club in Europe, having won the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times. Los Blancos and the UEFA Champions League have a hallowed connection that comes to the fore whenever the competition's anthem plays.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are recent upstarts on the continent and have just one Champions League final appearance to show for their efforts. The Cityzens fell to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and will be looking to make amends this term.

Both sides will square off at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg before the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu eight days later.

Edited by Prem Deshpande