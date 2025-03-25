“There is a bit of prejudice against the Saudi league” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate speaks about ‘level’ in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Bento has claimed that there is prejudice when it comes to the Saudi Pro League. He believes that the players improve like they do at every other league and everyone gives their best.

Speaking to the media via GOAL, Bento stated that fans do not give the Saudi Pro League the credit it deserves. He believes that they deliver on the pitch like every other player in the world and said:

“I think there is a bit of prejudice against the Saudi league, just look at who plays there. I don’t even need to talk about my team. My level is the same, I continue to improve. I can show that on the pitch. I will do my best to demonstrate that.”

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the Brazilian goalkeeper added that his captain was never afraid to talk and help everyone around him improve. He said:

“Cristiano is phenomenal, he always tries to help us, he gives us tips, he sees something that can be improved. He is not afraid to talk to us. With this kind of relationship, it is impossible to not get along better. I try to absorb the best things. It is a great experience.”

Bento joined Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr last summer despite interest from European clubs, including Chelsea. He has played 25 matches in the Saudi Pro League, conceding 27 times and keeping 7 clean sheets.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been adamant that Saudi Pro League is underappreciated

Cristiano Ronaldo has always insisted that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue1 and MLS. He believes that the players are doing well in high temperatures and it is not easy for players to adjust quickly.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards, he said via GOAL:

"The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees... Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after his contract was terminated at Manchester United. He has scored 86 times for the Saudi Pro League side in 97 matches, with 19 assists.

