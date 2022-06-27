"There are bullets for everyone!" - Christian Martin reveals Luis Suarez's new club 

Football broadcaster and journalist Christian Martin has revealed that former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez will join Argentinian side River Plate this summer.

The Uruguayan forward will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of this month on a free transfer two years after joining the club. Suarez had a successful debut season, where he helped the Spanish capital side win La Liga by beating Real Madrid and Barca to the gong. On a personal level, the 35-year-old forward racked up 34 goals in 83 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

The veteran forward will now cross the pond again having made his first journey to Europe from South America back in 2006. Back then, Suarez had left Uruguayan side Nacional to join Dutch outfit Groningen.

Talking about Suarez' next move, Christian Martin tweeted:

"WELCOME TO RIVER, PISTOLERO. THERE ARE BULLETS FOR EVERYONE! Luis Suarez is a new Glorious River Plate player."

Christian Martin @askomartin 🏻 BIENVENIDO A RIVER PISTOLERO. HAY BALAS PARA TODOS! Luis Suarez es nuevo jugador del Glorioso River Plate BIENVENIDO A RIVER PISTOLERO. HAY BALAS PARA TODOS! Luis Suarez es nuevo jugador del Glorioso River Plate 🐓💪🏻🇺🇾 https://t.co/mZwuLl2N1h

River Plate are in need of a new goalscorer this summer. They are parting ways with young prodigy Julian Alvarez, who will join Manchester City next month.

Signing Suarez, albeit short-term, will be a solid replacement for River Plate.

The former Ajax forward is regarded as one of the better forwards in the modern game. He enjoyed successful spells with giants like Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as well to an extent.

He had a trophy-laden spell between 2014 and 2020 with the Blaugrana. The forward won the treble in 2015 and notably scored a goal in the UEFA Champions League final in that campaign. Barca beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin in that match.

Suarez' goal-scoring exploits has seen him rank third in Barca's list of all-time highest goalscorers. He stands third behind club legends Lionel Messi and Cesar Rodriguez. Suarez has netted 198 goals in 284 games for the Nou Camp outfit.

The Uruguayan was also an excellent player for Liverpool. He nearly took the Reds to the Premier League title in the 2013-14 campaign by scoring 31 league goals in a single season.

Luis Suarez needs to play regularly ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Luis Suarez will need to make sure he is playing regularly to cement a spot in the national team ahead of the Qatar World CUp. The Uruguayan team have excellent forwards in Edinson Cavani and young Darwin Nunez.

Luis Suarez was recently left out of the national camp in the last international break. However, given his experience, he might just earn a few more caps for the national team in Qatar later this year.

