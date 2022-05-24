“There can only be one winner” – Peter Crouch names Arsenal star as biggest wind-up merchant in the Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Peter Crouch has described Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as the biggest wind-up merchant in the Premier League this season.

The 41-year-old handed out his end-of-season awards in an exclusive column for the Daily Mail. He touched on several aspects, including mainstream awards like Player of the Season, as well as more left-field picks like players he would take a pint with.

The former Liverpool striker described the Gunners goalkeeper as the player who is most likely to get under an opponent's skin. He wrote:

''The art of winding people up is sadly dying out. Antonio Rudiger and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have it in their lockers but there can only be one winner."

He added:

''Aaron Ramsdale, step forward. If only for what I like to call his 'Keowning' of Bruno Fernandes after his missed penalty in April. Right in his face celebrating. Aaron is quite proud of that side of his game, having a bit of banter with supporters and showing his character.''

However, Crouch believes that Ramsdale's international aspirations could keep him in check. He wrote:

''But he is concerned about falling out with fans everywhere if he wants to become England No 1!''

Ramsdale joined the Gunners last summer following Sheffield United's relegation to the EFL Championship. He was ever-present this season, making 34 Premier League appearances and keeping 12 clean sheets to guide the Emirates outfit to fifth place.

His form for Arsenal also saw him make his international bow for England in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against San Marino in November 2021.

Aaron Ramsdale was one of the standout players for Arsenal this season

Ramsdale impressed in his first season with the Gunners

When Ramsdale joined Arsenal last summer, there was a bit of skepticism over his suitability to the club's needs.

The 24-year-old had proved himself at Bournemouth and Sheffield United in last two years but both clubs face relegation. It was unknown if he had what it took to face the increased scrutiny at the Emirates.

With Bernd Leno having struggled for consistency over the last few years, the goalkeeping position was seemingly up-for-grab in North London.

Ramsdale wasted little time in securing his spot as Mikel Arteta's first choice between the sticks. His confidence grew exponentially as the season progressed and he ended the campaign as one of the club's standout performers.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Ramsdale can build on the progress made this season and help the club secure a return to the top four.

Edited by Aditya Singh