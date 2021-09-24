“There is a certain amount of insecurity” – Former Arsenal forward claims Chelsea are “vulnerable” 

Chelsea have made an unbeaten start to the league and have conceded just once from open play. However, former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas believes they are a 'touch vulnerable' at the back.

Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped points at Liverpool this season and that sees them share top spot with the Reds, who are also unbeaten in the league so far. Chelsea are in the next round of the Carabao Cup and have also made a winning start to their Champions League defense.

However, Charlie Nicholas claims Thomas Tuchel needs to work on Chelsea's defense as there is a lot of insecurity at the back. The former Arsenal man said:

"I still think they are a touch vulnerable at the back. I think that's why they play the back-three because there is a certain amount of insecurity when you go to a back-three."

William Gallas backs Chelsea to go all the way this season

While Charlie Nicholas has issues with the Chelsea team, William Gallas claims the Blues can go all the way this season. The former Blues defender claims Thomas Tuchel has built a scary team at Stamford Bridge.

William Gallas went on to claim Chelsea have a stronger side than Manchester United and also backed the Blues to retain their Champions League crown this season. While speaking with Genting Casino, he said:

"Yes. They are the champions of Europe. They look stronger and stronger. If they are really focused they can beat any records, especially now they have Lukaku. This is a scary team for any opponent to play."

Speaking of Manchester United in comparison to Chelsea, Gallas said:

"Manchester United fans may think they have a stronger team with Ronaldo back, but if you take every player position by position then I believe Chelsea is stronger than United. I really can't see any club that can beat them."

Gallas also praised Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel for his tactical acumen. The former Gunners defender said:

"Tuchel is a perfectionist and he always has a tactical plan. Whenever he plays against the league's best managers, he always finds the solution. Chelsea can win the Premier League, definitely."

Also Read

Chelsea have a big test this weekend with the Blues taking on Manchester City in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola is yet to beat Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Edited by Diptanil Roy