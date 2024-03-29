"There is a chance" - Mikel Arteta says 3 key Arsenal stars could return to first-team squad to face Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes to have three key stars, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaus for the crunch Premier League encounter to Manchester City this weekend.

The Gunners will visit the Etihad on Sunday to face the three-time defending English champion. The two sides are separated by just a point on the table - Arsenal are first with 64, whereas City are third with 63.

Having beaten City at home earlier this season, Arsenal are hoping to pull off a league double over them, a feat they haven't achieved in the competition since 2007-08 season.

Arteta, however, is nursing quite a few casualties at the moment, although three of them could return. This includes forwards Saka and Martinelli, who have accounted for 19 league goals between them this season, and a further 12 assists.

The Arsenal coach, much to their fans' joy, revealed that there's a chance they could feature on Sunday, as well as defender Gabriel, who's been a vital part of their defensive setup.

Speaking to the press ahead of the vital clash, Arteta remarked:

“There’s a chance to see Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhães playing against Man City, yeah. They have not trained yet, tomorrow we have another session… but there is a chance they can be part of the squad."

Saka was called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad this month before withdrawing with a muscle problem. Brazilian stars Martinelli and Gabriel both missed the international week for their own side.

All three are close to returning now, and their availability will boost Arteta's selection hopes, as Arsenal aim to consolidate their position atop the Premier League charts.

Arsenal and Manchester City meet in a crucial title race clash

Although there are still 10 games remaining, Arsenal and Manchester City meet in a crucial encounter that could alter the course of the title. An Arsenal win could deal City's hopes a huge blow, whereas a win for City would see them leapfrog the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who are on 64 points, level with Arsenal, are in the race and will be following the result closely. The Reds can move to the top of the table by beating Brighton and City defeating Arsenal. Even a draw between them will help their cause.

Either way, it's a high stakes clash, and for once, Arsenal are the favorites here. The London outfit have won their last eight league games, the best run in the league right now, and have beaten City earlier this season too.