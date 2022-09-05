"There was a club in England offering almost double the amount" - Antonio Rudiger intermediary rubbishes claims that ex-Chelsea star went to Real Madrid for money

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger's intermediary has rubbished claims that the German moved from Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu for money.

Rudiger left Stamford Bridge this summer following the expiration of his contract and joined Madrid.

Many have claimed that the former Blues defender left because of money.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has taken this stance on Rudiger's departure, condemning the German for apparent greed.

However, Rudiger's intermediary Saif Rubie has now hit back at Jordan's claims and has defended the German centre-back.

Rubie claimed that his client wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge but that the higher-ups did not show a desire to keep him.

He also alleges that the money Rudiger will be making at Madrid is the lowest to have been offered to the German throughout the summer.

Rubie explained why he was taking issue with Jordan's stance, saying on talkSPORT:

"Let’s break it down. A £10m signing on fee is usually broken across the period of the contract, that’s four years, that’s £40,000-a-week. Number two, let’s hypothetically say, as you were making a comment on what you read, £10m was the fee you mentioned."

He continued,

“Let’s say it is £10m to £15m, the transfer window has just finished. Antonio Rudiger has been one of the best, if not the best, defender in the world and Premier League. It made Carlo Ancelotti want to bring him to Real Madrid."

Touching on Chelsea's desire to keep Rudiger:

"What if I told you Chelsea, and the old regime, basically made next to no effort to keep the player. At the time he was very happy to stay and potentially be the captain of the club. He was offered a contract that was half the amount Romelu Lukaku were earning."

Rubie then stated that Rudiger had been offered a much more substantial deal by a club in England, saying:

“Let me confirm this, live on air, the Real Madrid deal was the smallest deal on offer. There was a club in England offering almost double the amount and a club in Europe doubling the amount."

Rudiger speaks on his Chelsea exit

The German defender was unimpressed with talks

Rudiger penned a goodbye message on the Players' Tribune to Chelsea fans.

He explained how talks between himself and the club over a new deal had stalled:

"Business is business, but when you don’t hear any news from the club from August to January, the situation becomes complicated. After the first offer, there was a long gap of just nothing. We’re not robots, you know? You cannot wait for months with so much uncertainty about your future."

