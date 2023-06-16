"There is no comparision" - Manchester United star hails Lionel Messi as the 'best player in the history of football'

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has praised his international teammate Lionel Messi.

Martinez praised Messi for leading the team from the front in their triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, which Argentina won. He also hailed his captain as the best player in the game's history and said that the 35-year-old deserves praise because of his high level and longevity.

Martinez told Secta Deportiva:

“He had an amazing World Cup. What I saw of him, what he did on the pitch. … There is no comparison. He is the best player in the history of football. He’s staying as number 1 all these years. … He’s a true example.”

Lionel Messi netted inside two minutes as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly in Beijing on Thursday (June 15). That was his 103rd goal for Albiceleste.

What Argentina boss said about Lionel Messi's MLS switch?

Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami as a free agent following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. Messi had already announced that he would not extend his deal with the Ligue 1 winners.

However, his decision to move to the MLS surprised many. The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to Al-Hilal and a return to Barcelona. Messi, though, chose to start a new chapter of his career in the US instead.

La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni has now shared his take on the matter (via Albiceleste Talk Twitter):

“I think it's wonderful that he chooses something that makes him happy playing football, regardless of the league. The important thing is that he feels good at the club. That's what it's all about. He's earned it. As long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

The move to Inter Miami brings an end to Messi's time in European football. He wrote a glittering chapter during his time on the continent. Messi played for PSG and Barcelona in Europe and scored a record 496 league goals in Europe's top five leagues.

