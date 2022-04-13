"There’d be no one better" - Darren Bent urges Tottenham Hotspur to make a move for Chelsea flop

Darren Bent has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer. The former England striker believes the Belgian would be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane if he leaves Spurs.

Lukaku has not been at his best this season since his £97 million move from Inter. The striker has lost his place in the starting XI to Kai Havertz and has found it tough to link up with his teammates on the pitch. Lukaku has scored just 12 goals in 36 appearances this season.

If Kane decides to leave, Tottenham could be in the market for a striker in the summer. The Englishman was keen on moving last summer but did not get his wish as Spurs were unwilling to let him go.

Bent believes the striker could force the move this summer and named Chelsea's Lukaku the ideal replacement. He told on talkSPORT:

"As long as Antonio Conte's there, I don't think Harry Kane would go anywhere. But if worse came to worse and Harry Kane did leave and go elsewhere, if they can get Lukaku, you've seen what Conte can get out of Romelu Lukaku. Even down to his nutrition, because that was the best I've ever seen him look, last season and at the start of this season. If there was an opportunity and Kane leaves and Conte can get Lukaku, I'd go out all day to get it, all day."

"I think as someone who has plenty of Premier League experience, there'd be no one better to replace Harry Kane. I know they're completely different in terms of players, Harry Kane dropping in and [is] technically a better footballer but Lukaku would be an adequate replacement, certainly with what he did with Conte already."

Will Chelsea sell Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham?

Chelsea could move to cut their losses on Romelu Lukaku if the right offer comes in during the summer window. The striker has not shown any sign of what he was at Inter and Conte could play a massive part in luring him to Tottenham.

The Belgian loved working under the Italian manager and could be open to the move as well. He will want to play regularly – something Tuchel might not be able to offer as his side tend to perform better when Havertz is leading the attack.

