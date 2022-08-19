“There is no discomfort” – Christophe Galtier reassures PSG fans over penalty dispute involving Neymar and Mbappe 

PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were apparently at loggerheads with each other over penalty duties during the Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier last weekend. However, as the two attackers prepare to return to action on Sunday, Parisians boss Christophe Galtier has said that there's no tension between the duo.

The Parisians enjoyed a thumbing 5-2 victory over Montepellier in their second Ligue 1 game of the season last Saturday. However, it was the rift between Neymar and Mbappe regarding penalty kick duties that ended up attracting the most attention.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Kylian Mbappé and Neymar's falling out at PSG is not simply because of penalty duties.



It's mainly because Mbappé asked the PSG board to sell Neymar, and Neymar found out about it.



✍️ twitter.com/Football__Twee… Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.



They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.



✍️ Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.✍️ @EsamB2Back 👊 Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.✍️ @EsamB2Back https://t.co/Fs0Y0tIlNM Kylian Mbappé and Neymar's falling out at PSG is not simply because of penalty duties.It's mainly because Mbappé asked the PSG board to sell Neymar, and Neymar found out about it.✍️ @Romain_Molina 🚨 Kylian Mbappé and Neymar's falling out at PSG is not simply because of penalty duties.It's mainly because Mbappé asked the PSG board to sell Neymar, and Neymar found out about it.✍️ @Romain_Molina twitter.com/Football__Twee…

As things happened, Mbappe missed a decent chance to score PSG's second goal of the game, failing to convert from the spot in the first half. The Frenchman won another penalty kick just a few minutes later and wanted to take it, but Neymar stepped up and sent the ball into the back of the net.

The 23-year-old appeared to be angered by the incident, which was evident throughout the game. He later even pulled out of an attacking move because the ball wasn't passed to him. Mbappe was reportedly involved in a dressing room bust-up with the Brazilian, which was calmed by Sergio Ramos.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Christophe Galtier has come out to say that there have been discussions between the two players and the tension has been diffused.

"There is no discomfort. It's an epiphenomenon," the tactician told a press conference ahead of this weekend's fixture. "We quickly saw each other to iron out all that and tell each other what we had to say between us. I tell you sincerely that we had a very good week preparing for the match against Lille. This epiphenomenon disappeared the day after the match," he added.

Neymar and Mbappe expected to play for PSG this weekend

Who should be PSG's spot-kick taker?

After winning their first two games, the Parisians will look to continue their perfect start to their domestic campaign Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

Once again, the Ligue 1 giants will look forward to seeing their two star forwards in action in what promises to be an epic game. Fans and pundits will also keep an eye on the two players to see if there are any signs of strife between them.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav