“There is no discussion to find out who is the best in the world” – Atletico Madrid star insists Lionel Messi deserved to win FIFA World Cup

Atletico Madrid star Koke insisted that Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and called him the 'best in the world'.

Argentina beat France on penalties last Sunday to win their third title as Messi got his hands on the last missing trophy from his cabinet.

The 35-year-old was a crucial figure in the squad, netting seven goals, including two in the finals, with three more assists to boot.

After the finals, he was also awarded the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament.

Koke, who's played against him several times in the league and domestic cup, had nothing but respect for the Argentine skipper.

Speaking to AS earlier this week, the midfielder said (via Barca Universal):

“Lionel Messi? He is the best player of all time. He is just worthy of winning the World Cup, and we have to congratulate him. There is no discussion to find out who is the best in the world.”

Lionel Messi broke numerous records along the way too, including most appearances at the World Cups and being the most prolific Argentine scorer at the quadrennial tournament

He put Albiceleste on their way from the penalty spot in the first half before netting their third in extra-time, while also successfully converting in the shootouts to pick up the 'man of the match' award.

By winning the World Cup, Messi not only redeemed himself from the heartbreak of 2014 but also completed one of the most beautiful stories in football.

Lionel Messi maybe the 'GOAT' but he's not done yet

With the FIFA World Cup now in the bag, Lionel Messi has won every possible trophy with club and country, effectively sealing his status as the greatest player of all time.

He'd confirmed that the final was his last appearance in the tournament but the PSG ace isn't retiring, wanting to continue playing as a world champion.

Messi also extended his contract with the Parisians, pouring cold water over rumors linking him with a move to MLS with Inter Miami.

The 35-year-old is keen to win another Champions League title too, having last won the competition back in 2015 at Barcelona.

It's a testament to his hunger for greatness and keenness to push his limits even in the twilight of his career, having achieved everything possible.

