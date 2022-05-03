"There are discussions" - Journalist suggests 24-year-old Arsenal star could emerge as target for Manchester United

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes could be a summer target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Brazilian centre-back could be an option for United this summer. The Italian journalist told Wett Freunde that Juventus could use Arthur in a swap deal with both the Old Lady and United, who are both interested in the Brazilian:

“It would first require a sale of players like Arthur, who could come to Arsenal. They wanted him as early as January and perhaps also next summer. There are discussions about an exchange with Gabriel, who could be a target for Juve’s defence. He could be a target for Juventus or Manchester United."

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 No Premier League centreback has scored more goals this season than Gabriel Magalhães. No Premier League centreback has scored more goals this season than Gabriel Magalhães. https://t.co/vfamJAm0F3

Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 for £23 million, having been linked with a move to Manchester United and Everton at the time.

He has since gone on to become a huge part of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's defence, forging an impressive partnership with Ben White. Gabriel has made 66 appearances for the Gunners, scoring seven goals and contributing one assist.

Manchester United and Juventus not the only teams interested in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel has interest from a number of clubs.

Inspired performances by the Brazilian has not only seen the likes of Juventus and United keep tabs on his progression but also La Liga giants Barcelona. The 23-year-old is reportedly a huge fan of the Blaugrana and would be keen on a move, should the La Liga giants' interest become concrete (per SPORT).

According to SPORT (via TBRFootball), Arsenal's asking price for the defender could be around £33.3 million. The fee, though, is reportedly too much for Barcelona but not for Manchester United. New manager Erik ten Hag could be given a transfer war chest of £100-£150 million this summer to rebuild his squad (per ESPN).

According to Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils have been linked with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who already plays under Ten Hag in Amsterdam. They have also been linked with Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who has been scouted by the club for many years.

Transfermarkt values Timber at £27 million and Torres at £45 million.

United's left-hand side of their defence may need tinkering, with Harry Maguire having endured a difficult season. The United captain's performances have been poor all season long, and his place in the starting XI may be under threat.

