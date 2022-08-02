"There is no doubt" - Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino chooses between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino has answered questions about the club's superstar front-three of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentine feels Messi is still the best player in the world, while also lauding Neymar.

In an interview with Infobae, he was asked if Mbappe would replace Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world. Pochettino replied:

"For me, Leo Messi is the best in the world. There is no doubt. Afterwards (After that) it is clear that Mbappé is a candidate to be able to (who can) receive that crown. There is Neymar, who for me is also one of the best players in the world."

It has been claimed that PSG want to part ways with Neymar this summer. But Pochettino believes the Brazilian is an important part of the Parisians.

When asked about Neymar's situation, he replied:

"I think he said that there is a lot of talk about his figure. He has assumed that. For me, having Neymar for PSG is something important, but I really don't know (the situation now) and the club will know if he wants it or not."

Pochettino was relieved of his duties in July, almost 18 months after taking charge of the French giants in January 2021.

PSG, who failed to win the league title in the 2020-21 campaign, won the Ligue 1 last season under the Argentine boss.

Lionel Messi will hope to have a better season at PSG

Having joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, Messi failed to live up to his usual standards in his debut season in France.

He registered 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants. The former Barcelona star was also unable to help the Parisian club win the coveted Champions League crown.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



It's over!



What a game! What a turnaround!



Real Madrid come from 2-0 down on aggregate to win 3-2 thanks to Karim Benzema's 17-minute second-half hat-trick!



Listen on



#RMAPSG #UCL #BBCFootball FT: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)It's over!What a game! What a turnaround!Real Madrid come from 2-0 down on aggregate to win 3-2 thanks to Karim Benzema's 17-minute second-half hat-trick!Listen on @BBCSounds and follow live FT: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)It's over!What a game! What a turnaround!Real Madrid come from 2-0 down on aggregate to win 3-2 thanks to Karim Benzema's 17-minute second-half hat-trick!📻💻📱 Listen on @BBCSounds and follow live ⬇️#RMAPSG #UCL #BBCFootball

He will be hoping to do better this season as he settles in at Paris. Messi played his first senior season of football away from the Camp Nou last term and it could be considered as an adjustment period for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

