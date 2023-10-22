"There is no doubt about it" - Alan Shearer slams referee and VAR for major blunder during Chelsea vs Arsenal

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer lambasted the match officials for another blunder in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues locked horns with the Gunners on Saturday, October 21. Mauricio Pochettino's side were 2-0 up a few minutes into the second half thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The west London outfit seemed to be in control of the game before crumbling in the final stretch of the encounter. A clumsy pass from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was easily intercepted by Declan Rice, who slammed the ball into the back of the net. Leandro Trossard then equalized for Arsenal with a goal just seven minutes later.

During the encounter, Sanchez collided with Gabriel Jesus, who was approaching an incoming cross in the box. However, the referee and VAR did not award a penalty to the Gunners.

Shearer criticized the officiating team for what he believed was a blatant error. The legendary former Premier League striker said on Match of the Day (as quoted by The Mirror):

"Sanchez has just come out and he wipes Jesus out. What is key for me is that he catches him in the head. Look, he goes right through him here. It's a terrible challenge. How on earth can the VAR not think that's a penalty and the referee? He is nowhere near the ball. They should have had a penalty, there is no doubt about it."

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table after three wins, draws, and losses each this season, while Arsenal are second in the standings.

"It's just mechanically impossible" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta questions why Chelsea were awarded penalty in London derby

A quarter of an hour into the fixture, Mudryk headed a cross in the box that hit Arsenal defender William Saliba's arm in the box. Chelsea were subsequently awarded a penalty, which was converted by Palmer to open the scoring in the derby.

Arteta was visibly furious on the pitch after Chelsea were given the spot-kick. The Arsenal manager lashed out at the referee and was shown a yellow card as a result.

Following the encounter, he expressed his vexation for being penalized for his actions. When asked about the penalty, Arteta said in a post-match press conference (per the club's official website):

"I already mentioned it to the referee, and I got booked for that, so I prefer to make no comment. I wasn't happy with the yellow there."

The former Barcelona midfielder insisted that Saliba could not physically do anything in that situation. When asked whether the handball law had been correctly implemented in the decision, Arteta responded:

"Well, the law is clear as well in where the ball has to be in relation to the action and it's very close. It's impossible to jump without lifting your hands, it's just mechanically impossible."