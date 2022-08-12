"There is no doubt," "The best in the world" - Fans predict 'clear winner' as France Football announce 10 nominees for Yachine Trophy

Supporters believe Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibault Courtois will win this year's Yachine Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Beglian shot-stopper has been in exceptional form for Los Blancos over the last 12 months as they won both the La Liga and the Champions League.

Courtois was named Man of the Match in the Paris showpiece as Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0. The 30-year-old made a string of spectacular saves in the clash to help the Galacticos secure their 14th European crown.

The 6' 8" keeper has been nominated for the prestigious award along with Atletico Madrid talisman Jan Oblak and Seville shot-stopper Yassine Bounou. Alisson, Ederson, Hugo Lloris, and Edouard Mendy make up a quartet of Premier League goalkeepers also nominated for the award.

Mike Maignan, who helped AC Milan win their Serie A title for a decade last season, also received recognition. Bayern Munich's legendary keeper Manuel Neuer and Europa League-winning star Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt complete the shortlist.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG and Italy currently holds the award, but supporters feel that Courtois will beat him for this year's Yachine Trophy. The ceremony will take place on October 17 along with the Ballon d'Or, and fans have taken to Twitter to offer their support for the Real Madrid star:

Yachine Trophy nominee Thibaut Courtois believes Real Madrid are too reliant on Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema enjoyed the season of his life last term as he netted 44 times in 46 appearances. He also scored 15 times in the Champions League as he dragged his side to an impressive triumph in the competition.

Benzema has already opened his account for the new season after scoring in their UEFA Super Cup victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. But his teammate Courtois is concerned that their side is becoming too reliant on the 34-year-old.

The former Chelsea number one told SPORT:

“We have won a league and Champions League with this team and we have faith, but if Karim is not there then we are lacking a bit in front of goal or in the creation of danger. It is the first match, there’s no reason to come to any conclusions. In the [European] Super Cup, yes then we have to all be ready for it.”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne make up the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. BREAKING: Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne make up the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. 🏆 https://t.co/T2pR2uJSXN

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat