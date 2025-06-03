"There is no doubt" - When Real Madrid legend claimed Cristiano Ronaldo deserved Ballon d'Or more than Lionel Messi

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos was furious with Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or in 2021 and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had a better season. He stated that the duo were the best players in the last decade, but the Argentine should not have won the award.

Speaking on his podcast in 2021, Kroos said that Messi did not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or. He believes that other players were better than him and Ronaldo in that year and should have been handed the award. He said via GOAL:

"It's absolutely not deserved. There is no doubt that Messi, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], has been the player of the last decade, but this year there should've been others ahead of him."

Kroos went on to name ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema as his pick for the France Football award in 2021. He claimed that Ronaldo's influence was the main reason for Manchester United doing well in the UEFA Champions League that season and added:

"For me, Karim would have been the number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of the last year, because I can see from close quarters what an outstanding footballer he is. When I see how many decisive goals Cristiano has scored lately - Manchester United are still in the Champions League thanks to him alone - then, in my eyes, Cristiano would have also come before Messi."

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or with 613 points in 2021. Robert Lewandowski came second with 580 points, while former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder finished third with 460.

Real Madrid legend Benzema was fourth in the list, with 239 points. Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth with 178, a place and eight points behind Chelsea legend N'Golo Kanté.

Real Madrid legend hit out at Ballon d'Or in 2021 after Lionel Messi win

Toni Kroos was not the only Real Madrid legend unhappy with Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or in 2021. Iker Casillas took to Twitter (now known as X) and claimed that it was hard to believe in individual awards. He posted:

"It is increasingly difficult for me to believe in football awards. For me, Messi, he is one of the five best players in all of history but you have to know how to list the most outstanding players in a season. It's not that hard."

Lionel Messi went on to win another Ballon d'Or in 2023 to take his tally to 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo remains second on the list of players with the most France Football awards, totaling five.

