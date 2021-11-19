"There is no doubting his talent" - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers heaps praise on 'really, really good' Chelsea star ahead of Premier League clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday. Rodgers described the England left-back as "highly talented," claiming he was getting better with every season.

Chilwell worked under Rodgers at Leicester City before moving to Chelsea last summer. The 24-year-old won the Champions League in his first season with the Blues, but lost the FA Cup final to his former side.

Leicester City @LCFC Youri Tielemans is likely to be out 'for a few weeks', but there was more positive news on Marc Albrighton, James Justin and Wesley Fofana during Brendan Rodgers' #LeiChe presser 🎙 Youri Tielemans is likely to be out 'for a few weeks', but there was more positive news on Marc Albrighton, James Justin and Wesley Fofana during Brendan Rodgers' #LeiChe presser 🎙

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's visit from Chelsea, Brendan Rodgers said he enjoyed managing Chilwell during the left-back's time at Leicester.

"He was a very talented player and a great boy to work with when he was here. It always takes a little bit of time when you're going [to a new club], I said that to him before he left. But there is no doubting his talent, he's had the mentality, and he's a really, really good player."

"He's playing in a more advanced position, and it allows him to get in there. He's got good legs, good energy, so he can arrive in the box. And he's got a fantastic left foot, so hopefully we don't see that at the weekend, but I always wish him well."

"A big challenge" – Brendan Rodgers on upcoming game against Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers was also full of praise for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for making his side organized and extremely hard to beat. Rodgers believes the Chelsea squad is filled with incredible players, who are working well together.

"It's a big challenge because they're a fantastic team. Thomas (Tuchel) has got them organised and working well. They have an outstanding manager and an incredible squad of players who have the confidence of winning a big title. They can bring players in and it doesn't make a difference. The level is really high tactically and technically."

Leicester City @LCFC



“Their level is really high. When you play the big teams, you need to be at the top of your game and be relentless. We are looking forward to the challenge, they are a fantastic team and we will be ready for them.” 💪 The manager has been speaking to the media ahead of #LeiChe “Their level is really high. When you play the big teams, you need to be at the top of your game and be relentless. We are looking forward to the challenge, they are a fantastic team and we will be ready for them.” 💪 The manager has been speaking to the media ahead of #LeiChe🗣“Their level is really high. When you play the big teams, you need to be at the top of your game and be relentless. We are looking forward to the challenge, they are a fantastic team and we will be ready for them.” 💪 https://t.co/SYyPXJw9LP

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea are currently top of the table with 26 points from 11 games, three points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Leicester City, meanwhile, sit 12th, having won just four of their first 11 games. But a win against Chelsea on Saturday would take them provisionally into sixth place.

Edited by Arvind Sriram