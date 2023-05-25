 "There were no doubts" - Erling Haaland claims he knew he'd be a success at Manchester City

Erling Haaland claims he knew he would be a success at Manchester City when he joined them from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The Norway international's £51 million release clause at Dortmund was met by the Cityzens as they tied him down to a five-year deal. He scored 86 goals in 89 games across competitions for the Black and Yellow.

However, there were some who doubted whether Haaland could replicate those numbers in England. Since going to Manchester, he has done that and more, scoring 52 times in 51 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old has broken the record for most goals in a Premier League season with 36 strikes in 35 appearances so far. His debut season in England has been a resounding success - one beyond the imagination of even his most optimistic supporters.

Speaking after being named FWA Footballer of the Year, Haaland told Sky Sports, via GOAL:

"There were no doubts. I knew I was going to perform and I knew I was going to play in a good team, so there were no doubts. No I didn't expect this good [to score 52 goals] to be honest but I still expected to score."

He added:

"Last year City scored 100 goals so for me to come into this team and score, of course I expected this, but not this much no. I understand why people say it’s the best league because it really is. I love it, I love to play here. I like the duels, the running duels and everything. I’m enjoying it."

Given his recent performances and the fact that City are on course for the treble, Haaland would be one of the early favorites for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Guardiola slams VAR for disallowing Erling Haaland goal in Manchester City draw

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw in the league by Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday (May 24).

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 25th minute after an assist from Erling Haaland. Julio Enciso leveled the scoreline 13 minutes later. Haaland thought he scored the winner 10 minutes from time when he leapt to head in a cross.

However, VAR ruled out the goal as the Norwegian allegedly pulled Levi Colwill in the process. After the full-time whistle at the Amex Stadium, Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports, via Metro:

"Watch it. Watch it, if it’s a fault, every action for Erling is a fault. If it is a fault, there is 25 faults to every defender when they make a long ball. If it is a fault, every time it is fault. Come on. It is ridiculous"

The result had no bearing on Manchester City's fate, who were crowned champions before kickoff.

